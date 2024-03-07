Singer Aliff Aziz, actress Ruhainies charged with committing khalwat

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer Aliff Aziz and actress Ruhainies were charged in the Federal Territories Syariah High Court here today with committing “khalwat” (close proximity).

The artistes, whose full names are Mohamad Aliff Aziz, 33, and Nur Ruhainies Farehah Zainul Ilyas, 31, respectively, pleaded not guilty to the charge before Syarie Judge Abu Suffian Abu Yaziz.

According to the charge, Mohamad Aliff and Nur Ruhanies, who are not husband and wife or “mahram”, are alleged to have committed “khalwat” by being together in a situation that could raise suspicion in a condominium unit in Bukit Bintang at 12.35 am on March 9 this year.

The charge against Mohamad Aliff was framed under Section 27(a) of the Syariah Criminal Offences (Federal Territories) Act 1997 while Nur Ruhainies was charged under Section 27 (b) of the same law.

They face a maximum fine of RM3,000 or imprisonment of not more than two years upon conviction.

The Syarie judge set Oct 17 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by Syarie prosecutors Masroha Duki and Mohd Nahar Mohamad from the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (JAWI) while Mohamad Aliff and Nur Ruhainies were represented by Syarie lawyers Abdul Hadi Mohamad Salleh and Muhammad Amirul Ashraf A.Ghani.