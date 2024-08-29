Sinkhole: No need to declare Jalan Masjid India area as unsafe, disaster zone - IGP

KOTA BHARU: There is currently no need to declare the area of Jalan Masjid India, where the sinkhole incident recently occurred, as an unsafe or disaster zone, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain.

He explained that to declare an area unsafe, the police must obtain special permission from the National Security Council (MKN).

“So far, there is no need to declare Jalan Masjid India area as an unsafe zone because the sinkhole incident is not classified as a disaster.

“Even though it is not a disaster, the police, Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department, DBKL (Kuala Lumpur City Hall), and the Civil Defence Force have performed their duties diligently as if it were, due to the operation control centre being in place,” he said in a press conference at the handover of duties of the Kelantan police chief at the state contingent police headquarters today.

He said this when asked about the latest developments in the search and rescue operation to locate a woman from India who remains missing following the sinkhole incident at Jalan Masjid India, Kuala Lumpur.

“I have visited the Jalan Masjid India area twice, and the search for the missing victim will continue until she is found,” he said.

“Additionally, instructions have been issued to Kuala Lumpur police chief (Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa) and Dang Wangi district police chief (ACP Sulizme Affendy Sulaiman) to close all chambers and culverts,” he added.

Razarudin noted that the route along Jalan Masjid India towards Jalan Raja Laut has been closed for the search and rescue operation.

He also clarified that authorities have not ordered any of the nearby shops to close.

“I prefer not to elaborate on this matter as the police’s role is primarily related to security, not technical aspects,” he said.

On Aug 23, Vijayaletchumy, 48, from Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, India, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole caused by a sudden ground collapse. The search and rescue operation to locate her is now entering its seventh day.