ATM service scheme upgrades to attract diploma holders in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) has upgraded its service scheme to attract more diploma holders with improved salaries and career prospects.

Chief of Defence Force General Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar confirmed the Public Service Department (JPA) will outline new entry qualifications and salary adjustments in an official letter effective January 1, 2026.

“Out of the 21 proposed entry qualifications, seven have been approved,” Mohd Nizam told Bernama.

He expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for the MADANI government’s commitment to improving public service quality.

The Prime Minister also announced expanded entry qualifications for Grade Z1 (special duties) roles, including the Medical Corps, Religious Corps, and Engineering Corps.

Performance-Based Incentives (BIP) will now cover Sergeant Equivalent (Grade Z4) and Staff Sergeant Equivalent (Grade Z5) ranks.

The BIP qualifying period has been shortened from six to four years, benefiting 3,789 personnel with an annual financial impact of RM6.47 million.

Mohd Nizam clarified that BIP will be disbursed as a monthly allowance equal to one Annual Salary Increment (KGT).

“This extension benefits ATM personnel by considering their shorter service period (21 years) and limited promotion opportunities,” he said.

Three proposed improvements to the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) for ATM remain under review.

These include reclassifying ATM grades and aligning Jusa C grades for Brigadier General-equivalent ranks based on service duration.

The review also focuses on refining allowance criteria, revising eligibility conditions, and extending career development initiatives for ATM personnel. - Bernama