Sinkhole: SAR continues on fifth day

KUALA LUMPUR: The search and rescue (SAR) operation for Indian national Vijayaletchumy, 48, who fell into an eight-meter-deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India, here, entered its fifth day today.

A Bernama survey at the site found authorities had gathered as early as 8 am and were seen holding discussions and assigning tasks to carry out the SAR operation for the day.

Meanwhile, Bernama was informed that the woman’s son, identified as Surya, 26, was seen at the search site at about 9 am. to follow the progress of the SAR.

A survey in the area at about 9 am found that most business premises are still closed.

Nearly 50 media personnel have gathered at the site as early as 8 a.m. to follow developments of the SAR operation.

In the incident on Friday (Aug 23) morning, Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre-deep hole. She was walking to a nearby temple for breakfast when the ground suddenly caved in.

