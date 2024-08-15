Six charged with kidnapping for RM4.44 million cryptocurrency ransom

SEPANG: A married couple and four other individuals were charged in the Sessions Court here today with the kidnapping of a Chinese national for a ransom of USDT1 million (RM4.44 million) in cryptocurrency last month.

The accused, Jun Hiong, 28; Law Han Wei, 28; Dhinnesh Tan Kin Yuan, 29; Jong Li Jiat, 25; and husband and wife Loh Wei Jian and Wong Xiao Yen, both 29, pleaded not guilty to the charges before Judge Amir Affendy Hamzah.

According to the charge sheet, the six, along with four other individuals still at large, are accused of wrongfully detaining the Chinese man for a ransom amounting to USDT 1,007,696.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Cyberjaya exit of the Maju Expressway (MEX) on July 11 at about 11am.

The charges framed under Section 3 (1) of the Kidnapping Act 1961 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code provide for a minimum prison sentence of 30 years or a maximum of 40 years and caning, if convicted.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutor Mohamed Wafi Husain while the accused were represented by their counsels G Freda Sabapathy (Chen), Mohd Zali Shaari (Law), Nur Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor (Tan), P Haresh (Jong) and Bernard Francis representing Loh and Wong.

During the proceedings, Mohamed Wafi did not propose any bail as the offence is non-bailable.

However, each defence counsel requested bail for their client, but Judge Amir Effendy denied the applications.

“After considering all arguments and the nature of the charges, the court has decided that bail will not be granted,“ the judge said, setting Oct 8 for the submission of documents.

Earlier this week, the media reported that police are still tracking down four additional suspects believed to be involved in the kidnapping near the MEX Toll Plaza, Cyberjaya, on July 11.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the four suspects - three men and a woman, are part of an 18-member gang responsible for planning and executing the kidnapping, and they are believed to still be in the country.

On Aug 3, police shot and killed four suspects, in separate locations during a shootout in Skudai, Johor, who were also believed to be involved in the kidnapping case.