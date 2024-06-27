Six women remanded over false census claims probe

MELAKA: Six women were remanded for four days starting today, to facilitate an investigation into false claims involving the sum of RM13,586.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nabilah Nizam at the Ayer Keroh Magistrate’s Court after allowing an application submitted by the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Meanwhile, state MACC director Adi Supian Shafie said the six suspects, aged 40 to 57, who are civil servants, were arrested between 2 pm and 4 pm yesterday when they appeared at the state MACC Office.

“They are remanded to assist the investigation in relation to submitting documents with false details, which is the Population and Housing Census of Malaysia 2020: Enumerators Daily Work Progress Record for a total of RM13,586, to the Finance Unit in the said government department in 2020,” he said in a statement today.

He said these claims were submitted for payment, purportedly to compensate MySTEP personnel, even though these individuals were not employed to conduct the census.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009, which provides for a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.