Wan Azizah joins Usrah MADANI programme in Putrajaya

PUTRAJAYA: The Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, participated in the Usrah MADANI programme held at the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM).

The event, which lasted nearly two hours, featured a talk by UK-based Islamic scholar Syeikh Dr Mohammad Akram Nadwi titled “The Role of Women in Scholarship and Nation-Building”.

Wan Azizah, who is also the Patron of Puspanita, arrived at 2.30 pm and was welcomed by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

Also present were Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad and Puspanita president Puan Sri Maheran Jamil. Around 300 participants from KPWKM and the Prime Minister’s Department attended the session.

During his talk, Syeikh Mohammad highlighted the significant contributions of women in Islamic history, citing Saidatina Khadijah as a prime example of leadership and entrepreneurship.

“Her role symbolises the trust and empowerment given to women in Islamic history. She was a woman of wisdom, courage and leadership,“ he said.

He emphasised that Islam encourages women to seek knowledge and engage in leadership roles, clarifying that cultural restrictions should not be confused with religious obligations.

“Women in Malaysia are fortunate because they have better access to religious education and public participation compared to some other countries,“ he added.

Syeikh Mohammad also offered to assist Malaysia in developing educational programmes for women in hadith, fatwa, and Islamic scholarship.

“Insya-Allah, I can help and be part of this effort by guiding on how to develop a curriculum to increase women’s knowledge and expertise in these areas,“ he said. - Bernama