Malaysia keeps youth age cap at 30 despite Sarawak exemption

PETALING JAYA: The federal government has reaffirmed its decision to lower the youth age limit to 30 years, effective January 1, 2026.

This follows amendments passed by Parliament in 2019, as stated by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh.

However, exemptions apply to organisations like Sarawak’s Pertubuhan Belia Kebangsaan Bersatu Sarawak (SABERKAS), which operates under the Registrar of Societies (RoS) rather than the Registrar of Youth Organisations (ROY).

“The government has already made a decision—Parliament passed the law in 2019. It has been postponed twice, and we are now in the third grace period,” Yeoh said.

She clarified that SABERKAS, registered under RoS, is not bound by the federal ruling. “RoS has no age limit,” she added during a press conference after launching the 2025 Asia Pickleball Summit.

Yeoh emphasised that aligning the youth age limit with global trends reflects a stronger focus on younger generations.

Meanwhile, Sarawak maintains its own definition, with Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah stating the state will keep its youth age range at 15 to 40 years. - Bernama