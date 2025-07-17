PPZ-MAIWP donates RM247,760 in wakalah funds to Putrajaya Hospital

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council-Zakat Collection Centre (PPZ-MAIWP) has contributed RM247,760 in wakalah funds to Putrajaya Hospital for the purchase of essential medical equipment.

The donation, sourced from zakat contributors, will support over 30 types of medical tools, enhancing patient care services.

The funds were pooled from multiple contributors, including the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) with RM134,560, the National Water Services Commission (SPAN) with RM50,000, and the remaining RM63,200 from employer and individual wakalah allocations.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar officiated the symbolic handover, highlighting the donation as a reflection of empathy and social responsibility.

“This contribution benefits not only individuals but institutions serving the public. It proves zakat can enhance our social system’s capacity,“ he said.

Wakalah, a policy under MAIWP, allows zakat contributors to directly channel funds to eligible recipients (asnaf).

The funds have already been used to procure critical hospital equipment, including diathermy machines, defibrillators, and ECG machines.

Dr Nor’Aishah Abu Bakar, Federal Territories Director of Health, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, “The donated equipment will greatly benefit hospital staff and improve patient comfort.”

Also present were Putrajaya Hospital director Dr Suraya Amir Husin, MAIWP acting CEO Datuk Mohd Nizam Yahya, and PPZ-MAIWP CEO Datuk Abdul Hakim Amir Osman. - Bernama