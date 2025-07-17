Contractors urged to produce IBS components on-site for government projects

TAWAU: Contractors involved in government and large-scale projects using the Industrialised Building System (IBS) are being encouraged to produce components directly at or near construction sites.

Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan highlighted the benefits of this approach, including cost reduction, shorter construction timelines, and lower risks of material damage.

Ahmad shared that the proposal came after discussions with the contractor handling the Armed Forces Family Housing (RKAT) project at Kabota Camp.

The contractor suggested setting up a temporary on-site facility for IBS component production, which the minister endorsed as a cost-effective solution.

“It is more economical if the IBS material moulds are made in situ. I believe this is a good solution for government projects. Otherwise, the materials would have to be transported by trailer from the SEDCO factory in Kota Kinabalu,” he said.

Transporting materials to Tawau by road takes approximately 12 hours and increases the risk of damage, particularly to IBS poles.

The RKAT project at Kabota Camp, valued at RM97 million, includes nine blocks of apartment units (Class G, C1, E, and F), bungalows, semi-detached houses, a multipurpose court, and a playground.

Ahmad stressed that the project must be completed by October 31 next year, with no further extensions granted beyond the two already approved.

“This is a very urgent and necessary project. Once completed, it will greatly benefit military personnel and their families by easing their burden of high rental costs outside,” he added. - Bernama