PETALING JAYA: Six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui who was reported missing on Saturday (July 20) was found in a budget hotel in Batang Kali, Selangor.

She was rescued at around 4am today (July 23).

Johor police chief Commissioner M. Kumar said that the victim was discovered with a suspect in a budget hotel according to BuletinTV3.

“The victim was rescued early this morning and the suspect was arrested in Batang Kali.

“The arrest was made at approximately 4am. The victim is in a safe condition, and the suspect has been brought to Johor for further investigation.

“The investigation is under Section 365 of the Penal Code and also Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017,” he was quoted as saying.

The suspect, 31-year-old local man, was discovered to have no familial ties with the victim’s family.

The victim has been sent to the hospital for a health examination.

ALSO READ: Missing girl: Suspects brought to court