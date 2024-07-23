Missing six-year-old Albertine Leo found safe in Batang Kali

PETALING JAYA: Six-year-old Albertine Leo Jia Hui who was reported missing on Saturday (July 20) at Eco Galleria Shopping Centre in Iskandar Puteri, Johor has been found.

According to Selangor police chief Datuk Hussien Omar Khan, who confirmed the discovery to Berita Harian, Leo was found in a yet to be disclosed location in Batang Kali, Selangor.

In the meantime, three suspects were earlier detained at around 1.30pm in the Iskandar Puteri area yesterday in relation to the case.

The suspects, two men and a woman aged between 28 to 55 were brought to the Johor Bahru court complex, this morning, to be remanded and be investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

The child, of Chinese descent, was last seen by her father around 8.30pm on July 20 (Saturday).