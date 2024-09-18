Six-year-old missing in Bintulu croc attack

SIBU: A girl bathing with family members at a river in Kampung Seberang Pasar Lama Tatau, Bintulu, about 160 kilometres from here, is missing, believed to have been attacked by a crocodile this afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Sarawak Operations Centre said the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the victim, identified as six-year-old Cicilia Julan Intik, is still ongoing, concentrating on jetties on the river bank.

He said a call was received at 7.21 pm, and six members from the Tatau Fire and Rescue Station were deployed to the scene.

“The operation commander reported an incident involving a girl bathing in the river with her family members who went missing at 6.30 pm and the incident was witnessed by the victim’s grandfather,“ he said in a statement tonight.