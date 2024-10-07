SKDS: KPDN to review cases with certain transportion sectors - Armizan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry (KPDN) is prepared to consider extending the subsidised diesel vehicle scheme (SKDS) to accommodate special cases within certain transportion sectors, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said among those being considered are Roro transport lorries in areas with small-scale farmers and oil palm smallholders.

“We have already presented this to the Plantation and Commodities Ministry for their engagement with stakeholders, and to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security to propose their recommendations.

“If it involves essential goods services used widely by the public, the government will consider proposing mitigation and intervention plans,” he said during the question and answer session in the Dewan Rakyat.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin (PN-Larut) regarding the need to provide assistance to other transportation sectors involved in agriculture.

Armizan said currently, 33 types of public and goods transportation are eligible to apply for the SKDS.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry would continue to hold engagement sessions with oil companies involved in fleet operations to expedite the issuance of fleet cards.

“We take note of the concerns raised and the challenges faced by users regarding the fleet cards, and we will continue to collaborate with all five oil companies to expedite their issuance,“ he said.

He said in response to a supplementary question from Khoo Poay Tiong (PH-Kota Melaka) regarding the government’s efforts to resolve delays in issuing fleet cards to users, despite the ministry’s approval for assistance.