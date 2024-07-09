Social media platform needs multilingual ‘Content Moderator’

KULAI: The Ministry of Communications advises that a social media platform has to have content moderators who can understand various languages, especially local languages ​​other than English.

Deputy Minister of Communications, Teo Nie Ching said it was to enable the platform to monitor and understand content uploaded by social media users that may contain incorrect and illegal content.

“It is very important for the platforms to have moderators who are fluent in various local languages ​​because in Malaysia we have many languages.

“It is very difficult if their content moderators are not from Malaysia or do not understand the local language. It is difficult for them to identify the probability of crimes that will occur on their platform so there must be moderators who understand various local languages ​​other than English,“ she told reporters when met at Carnival Communication 2024 at Hutan Bandar Putra, Kulai here today.

She said this when asked to comment on social media users who have illegal content such as materials involving children’s face and information.

Meanwhile, she called on the public not to arbitrarily upload content involving other people, especially children.

“ Do not arbitrarily upload content involving other people, especially children, because it is an improper act.

“If you look into the Children’s Act 2001, you can’t share information or faces that other people can see, such as the case of a teacher recording a video of a student because it will ‘lead to unknown danger’ because outsiders will know the whereabout of the child.

“For that reason, we always advise all parties, that we need to think first whether what we upload is appropriate or not because with the use of artificial intelligence (AI), deep fake, so we have to be more careful and it is used for adults as well ,“ he said.

Regarding the Communication Carnival programme, it is estimated that more than 2,000 visitors will attend the 2024 Communication Carnival in Kulai and the programme will proceed to the next location in Lembah Pantai, Kuala Lumpur and Sarawak.