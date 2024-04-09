Socso claim SOP to be restructured - Steven Sim

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has been ordered to restructure its standard operating procedures (SOP) for making claims including for permanent disability (HUK) benefits, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

The directive, he said, was a follow-up to the fraudulent claims cartel issue involving three medical officers allegedly working in hospitals in Penang over the past few years.

He said all claims for Socso benefits involving the hospitals had also been temporarily suspended.

“Socso, through an internal probe by its Anti-Fraud, Ethics and Integrity (AFEI) Division this year has uncovered the existence of the cartel.

“Socso has also worked closely with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in carrying out the anti-cartel operation, dubbed Ops Tunjang since July 2,” he told a special media conference on the issue here today.

Sim said 32 individuals had been arrested as of yesterday, on suspicion of being involved in the fraudulent claims cartel with losses estimated over RM2 million.

He said the operation will continue in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) throughout the country to identify the existence of the cartel in other hospitals.

“The Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) and Socso do not compromise on this matter and will fight such cartel activities to the fullest.

“The allocation of social protection benefits should be channelled to contributors and their eligible and deserving next-of-kin,” he said.

The media reported that two senior medical officers at a government hospital and a specialist doctor at a private hospital in Penang were among the 32 individuals who were remanded for two days starting today to assist in the investigation into the alleged false Socso claims in the state.