Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme features one year achievements of MADANI Economy

KUALA LUMPUR: The Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) which opens tomorrow in Johor Darul Ta’zim will be the best platform for the people to evaluate the performance and achievements of the MADANI Economy since its launch a year ago.

Held at Dataran UTM, Skudai, Johor Bahru, the three-day programme is a platform for the government to inform and publicise the achievements and benefits of the MADANI Economy to the people through various initiatives and continuous commitment to empowering the people, entrepreneurs and industry.

The focus of this event will be the closing ceremony on Aug 17 to be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who will then attend a forum on One Year Achievement of MADANI Economy.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli will also attend the forum.

The MADANI Economic Framework, aimed at boosting the Malaysian economy, was launched on July 27 last year. Its goal is to elevate the status and dignity of our nation by setting seven key performance indicators as medium-term targets to be achieved within 10 years.

This MADANI programme focuses on eight key programmes - the MADANI Economy, people’s well-being, unity agenda, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), agriculture and food security, career carnival as well as exhibitions and services related to Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and Artificial Intelligence (AI).

There will be 34 booths by ministries and agencies with a total of 175 direct services made available for the people, including payment of traffic summonses with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) offering discounts of up to 50 per cent at its booth, and the helmet exchange programme by the Road Transport Department.

At the booth by the Home Ministry, the public can check and exchange old copies of the Quran that are not certified free of charge.

There will also be the MADANI Sales, offering discounts and special offers for daily necessities involving the participation of 136 entrepreneurs in the Rahmah Sale, Agro and Cooperative Sales; Entrepreneur; Southern food and Food Truck segments.

Visitors can also participate in outdoor activities such as health services, tree seed distribution, business matching, petting zoo, horse riding, fishing competition, eSport competition and remote control car (RC) competition, as well as in a five-kilometre fun run.

Attractive prizes await winners of lucky draws organised by participating ministries.

There will also be craft demonstrations, cultural performances, exhibitions of government assets from four agencies as well as the MyFuture Jobs Career Carnival, offering 2,125 job vacancies involving 21 employers.

For the convenience of visitors, more than 1,000 parking spaces will be available, along with shuttle bus services, prayer facilities, toilets, and dining options.

The Southern Zone MADANI Rakyat 2024, which includes Johor, Negeri Sembilan and Melaka, is organised by the Performance Acceleration and Coordination Unit (PACU) of the Prime Minister’s Office, with the strategic cooperation of the Ministry of Economy and the Johor government.

The MADANI Rakyat is a continuation of the One Year with the MADANI Government which was held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium in December last year.