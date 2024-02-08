Special prog to transit from B1, B2 LMM to B from Oct 1- Loke

PUTRAJAYA: A special transition programme will be introduced to Malaysian Driving License (LMM) class B1 and B2 holders to obtain a class B LMM starting October 1.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said that one of the conditions to sit for the transition programme is to be an active B1 or B2 class LMM holder for a continuous period of at least 10 years.

“This condition is to ensure the level of competence and experience of driving a motorcycle for any individual before switching to a high-powered motorcycle,“ he said in a press conference after the monthly assembly ceremony and the launch of the 2024 Merdeka month at the Ministry of Transport (MOT), here today.

Loke said any candidate who undergoes the special transition programme will be charged RM160 to cover the operating costs involved in the driving institute (IM).

He said the candidate had to attend circuit training for two hours and pass the adaptation to motorcycles with 500cc and above at the IM involving a practical riding programme, safe driving information and information on driving and operating high-powered motorcycles.

Previously, the cost of obtaining a class B LLM was RM900 to undergo two hours theory class and circuit training for 9.5 hours.

Loke said the applicant must be free from any blacklist, arrears of summonses, restrictions on transactions, record of conviction for serious offences or any pending matter under the Road Transport Act 1987 [Act 333] .

In addition, individuals need to make a self-declaration of healthy body, mind and body.

Loke said the verification of the level of ability to operate a powerful motorcycle by the Qualified Training Officer (QTO) of the Road Transport Department (JPJ) in IM.

“This verification is very important to ensure the level of competence and ability of a person to operate a powerful motorcycle in order to increase the level of safety of the individual’s driving,“ he said.

Loke said the special transitional programme does not have an end period and will continue until a certain time to be announced later.

Meanwhile, Loke said B1 class LMM is for riding motorcycles not exceeding 500cc will be merged with class B.

“This merger was determined after taking into account that the demand for B1 class LMM is too low every year as the people continue to choose B class only licence,“ he said.

He said currently there are more than 10 million B2 class LMM holders.

Loke said that by obtaining a class B LMM, individuals are eligible to drive motorcycles of all engine power and are not limited to 499cc and below for class B1.

Loke said existing B1 licence holders can choose to remain in the relevant category or can undergo a special programme to obtain a B class licence.