Special state products to be displayed at National Month, Fly The Jalur Gemilang launch

KUALA LUMPUR: Various special products from the states will be on display at the launch of the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 campaign on Sunday (July 21) at Cyber Event Hall in Cyberjaya.

Information Department (JaPen) Communication Services and Community Development Division director Muhammad Najmi Mustapha said creative efforts including handicraft and food from each state will be showcased.

“At this event, we will have 25 booths representing government departments and agencies, and from this number, there will be 12 booths from states in Peninsula Malaysia featuring the unique products made by the MADANI communities in their respective states.

“For example, there will be a demonstration of the making of a traditional kueh from Perlis whereas batik entrepreneurs from Kelantan will demonstrate canting (spouted tool traditionally used in batik making) and so on, including the making of tanjak (Malay headgear), based on skill and handcrafting,“ he said in an interview on Bernama Radio today.

Muhammad Najmi said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is expected to inaugurate the launch event on Sunday at 2 pm.

At the event, Anwar will also flag-off the 2024 Kembara Merdeka Jalur Gemilang convoy, involving 65 vehicles and 90 participants, in conjunction with this year’s National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

The convoy, including four vehicles from JaPen, six from the Royal Malaysia Police (one SUV and five motorcycles) and 50 high-powered motorcycles from the Suzuki V-Strom Malaysia Club, will journey across the country to further fuel the National Month and Fly the Jalur Gemilang 2024 celebrations.