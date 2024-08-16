SSPA: Civil servants must improve service quality to reflect salary adjustment - Fahmi

PUTRAJAYA: Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that civil servants need to improve the quality of their work and service to align with the new salary adjustments, introduced through the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) which was announced by the government today.

In addition to the salary adjustments, the new system will also outline Civil Service Reform, to ensure that every service provided to the public is delivered with greater quality and integrity.

“Reforms (in the civil service) are eagerly anticipated by the people, and the standard of service cannot remain unchanged,” he said.

“Future salary and rank increases will be contingent on the quality of service provided, and we expect to see significant improvements among civil servants as a result.

Fahmi said this after the 19th edition of the Majlis Amanat Perdana Perkhidmatan Awam (MPPA XIX) 2024 programme, at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), today.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced a 15 per cent salary adjustment to civil servants in the Implementing, Management and Professional groups and seven per cent for those in the Top Management group.

Anwar said that the salary adjustment for the Implementing, Management and Professional groups will be eight per cent in Phase 1 and seven per cent in Phase 2, while for the Top Management, it will be four per cent in Phase 1 and three per cent in Phase 2.

Meanwhile, Fahmi also described the introduction of the SSPA, which replaces the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM), as timely, because the salary adjustment contained in the new system takes into account the increase in the cost of living.

He said that civil servants’ salaries have remained unchanged under the old scheme for 12 years, despite the rising cost of goods over the past decade.

“I believe that, with this SSPA scheme, we will help civil servants and, insya-Allah, lead to increased (income) for them.

“The approach, (increasing wages in phases) which the government is working on, is orderly and prudent enough to avoid an excessive increase in the price of goods,” he said.