Steven Sim to lead Malaysian delegation to Int’l Labour Conference in Geneva

PUTRAJAYA: Human Resources Minister Steven Sim will lead the Malaysian delegation to the 112th Session International Labour Conference (ILC) from June 10 to 14 in Geneva, Switzerland.

According to the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA), Sim will deliver a speech in the plenary session and will touch on renewing of the social contract to support the theme of this year’s ILC conference.

“Sim’s participation in this conference is very important and significant because Malaysia will deposit the ratification document of the Occupational Safety and Health Convention, 1981 (No. 155) of the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to its director-general.

“Sim will also participate in several important events such as bilateral meetings with his counterparts from the Philippines and Nepal to discuss cooperation in the field of labour and human resource development,” said KESUMA in a statement today.

Sim is also scheduled to attend a meeting with the Secretariat of the World Economic Forum, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) as well as a meeting with ILO experts in the field of economic platforms and labour standards.

It added that the participation of Sim and the delegation proves the high commitment of the government to ensure that the national labour standards can be improved, in line with international labour standards.