STI 100³ programme set to launch this month - MOSTI

GEORGETOWN: The ‘STI 100 on the Power of Three’ (STI 100³) programme, involving 100 scientists, 100 schools and a 100-day implementation period, is set to kick off this month, according to Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry (MOSTI).

Minister Chang Lih Kang said the ministry aims to swiftly implement the programme in response to a call from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and to maximise the benefits for students and the nation.

“We will carry out this programme in 100 schools over a period of 100 days. We have already made all the necessary preparations and have obtained cooperation and approval from the Education Ministry,” he told reporters after launching the National Science Week (NSW) 2024 at Sekolah Menengah Han Chiang here today.

He said the programme would involve a list of local scientists, supervised by the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, including researchers and practitioners from various industries, such as biotechnology, aerospace and nanotechnology.

Chang further explained that the STI 100³ programme would run concurrently with other initiatives like AI for Youth, NSW and STEM Camp.

“This programme doesn’t have a fixed syllabus, as the scientists will be invited to inspire and motivate the students.

“We will incorporate the STI 100³ programme with our existing initiatives. For example, during a STEM Camp, these scientists will be invited to deliver talks to the students,” he said.

He said these programmes were part of MOSTI’s efforts to promote and enhance the culture of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) among the community, especially students and youth, through informal learning activities beyond the traditional classroom setting.