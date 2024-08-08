Stop culture of not wearing motorcycle helmets when sending chidren to school - Kelantan JPJ

KUALA KRAI: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) has urged the people in Kelantan to stamp out the culture of not wearing motorcycle helmets when sending their children to school.

Kelantan JPJ director Mohd Misuari Abdullah said the practice, which was prevalent in rural areas, should not be inculcated and passed on from one generation to the next, noting that it would contribute to rising number of fatalities involving motorcyclists and pillion riders.

“This tradition is very saddening as the number of fatalities involving motorcyclists and pillion riders continue to rise consistently every year in the state.

“A total of 6,088 road accidents involving various vehicles were recorded in Kelantan in the first five months this year, he said at a media conference after officiating a state-level helmet distribution event at Dewan Sri Guchil here today.

Mohd Misuari said that 137 fatalities due to accidents in the state were recorded in the same period, adding that the JPJ would conduct advocacy and enforcement programmes continuously to reduce road accidents in Kelantan.