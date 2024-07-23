STPM 2023 records highest-ever national CGPA

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2023 results recorded a national cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.84, the highest since the examination was introduced.

Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Ekhwan Toriman said the national CGPA has improved by 0.02 points from the 2.82 recorded in the previous year.

He also said that 1,116 candidates, or 2.7 per cent, obtained a perfect 4.00 CGPA, a decrease of 68 candidates compared to the 1,184 in 2022.

“Of these 1,116 candidates, 803 or 71.95 per cent, are from the B40 category,” he told a press conference announcing the STPM 2023 results here today.

Mohd Ekhwan said that in terms of overall achievement, 10 per cent of the STPM 2023 candidates scored a CGPA of 3.75 and above, while 44.82 per cent scored 3.00 and above.

“For CGPA of 2.75 and above, the percentage is 58.79, and for CGPA of 2.00 and above, it is 90.08 per cent, an increase compared to 2022,” he said.

According to Mohd Ekhwan, a total of 42,908 candidates registered for STPM 2023, but only 41,548 candidates sat for the examination.

“Of the 41,548 candidates who attended, 99.93 per cent or 41,520 candidates, are eligible to be awarded the STPM 2023 certificate, while 0.07 per cent or 28 candidates are not eligible to get the certificate,” he said.

When asked about the 1,360 candidates who did not sit for the examination, he cited reasons such as gaining employment, continuing education at the diploma level or in other programmes, illness or death.

Meanwhile, he said the MPM has selected 17 top students in various categories to receive cash awards worth RM1,000, along with plaques and certificates, which would be presented by Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek today.

He said five individuals were named top students in the science stream category, five in the social science stream category and two in the Orang Asli category.

“There are also five top students in the students with special needs category,” said Mohd Ekhwan, who is also Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia vice-chancellor.

STPM 2023 candidates can check their results online at http://stpm.mpm.edu.my/stpmK or via short messaging service (SMS) by typing STPM/IC Number/Index Number and sending it to 15888.