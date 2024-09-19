PETALING JAYA: Sabah’s highest cross built on Sacred Heart Church in Kudat crashed to the ground due to strong winds on Wednesday (Sept 18) afternoon.

The Borneo Post reported that the front part of the church where the cross fell sustained damage.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The state’s meteorological department previously issued a Category Two “strong wind and rough seas” warning off the west coast, southeast of Reef North and Layang-Layang effective from Tuesday (Sept 17) until Saturday (Sept 21).

Its director Amirzudi Hashim confirmed that the current weather was due to the “ wind concentration” in the south of Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah’s west coast.