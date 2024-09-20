‘Suara Rakyat’ gathering a platform to express national development ideas to PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The public should use the ‘Suara Rakyat, Suara Keramat’ gathering at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil tomorrow to directly state their desires, aspirations and ambitions regarding the nation’s development to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, the senior political secretary to the Prime Minister, said the gathering, themed “Dari Reformasi ke Malaysia MADANI”, would provide a special big board for the public to write directly to the prime minister.

“I invite everyone, come use tomorrow’s gathering as a platform to express your views or offer your criticisms... as long as it’s written sensibly. Why? Because the people’s voice is a sacred voice that needs to be heard for us to shape the country’s direction.

“Perhaps, the feedback from the people’s voices at the gathering can give ideas to the prime minister, especially ahead of the tabling of Budget 2025 on Oct 18. This is what we want, ensuring that this struggle is not just inclined towards power, but (that it) does not forget the people,” he said as a guest on Bernama TV’s ‘Ruang Bicara’ programme tonight.

Elaborating on the programme for tomorrow’s gathering, Shamsul Iskandar said it would allow the public to trace Anwar’s long and challenging journey, known as “a long walk to reform”.

“A timeline will be presented, with a storyteller, so that those present will understand the crucial journey of realising our reforms, this must be shared with the people, especially the struggles faced by a figure named Anwar Ibrahim to bring about changes, which should be an example for the current generation.

“This gathering will also give the right perception to the people as to how the ‘Reformasi’ movement first began 26 years ago, or more accurately on Sept 20, 1998, until the formation of the government under the leadership of Anwar Ibrahim that upholds the vision of Malaysia MADANI,” he said.

Shamsul Iskandar said the highlight of tomorrow’s gathering is an address by Anwar at about 9.45 pm.