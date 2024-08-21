Success of ministries, state govts a curtain-raiser for UMNO General Assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: The achievements of ministries and states led by UMNO leaders were presented to UMNO division information chiefs as the ‘curtain-raiser’ for the 2024 UMNO General Assembly.

The PENTalk programme, organised by UMNO Information, serves as a platform for party leaders to share their successes and provide clarity to members in preparation for the 16th General Election (GE16).

Attended by about 700 UMNO members, PENTalk provided an opportunity for UMNO ministers, chief ministers, and menteri besar to share their accomplishments in leading ministries and states.

The programme was also attended by UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, and among the leaders who shared their insights were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also UMNO vice-president; Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who is UMNO vice-president; and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

Others were Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh; Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad; and Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Law and Institutional Reform) Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, who is UMNO Information chief.

Kelantan UMNO Information chief Datuk Zawawi Othman also shared the success of Barisan Nasional (BN) in recapturing the Nenggiri state seat during the recent by-election in the ‘NenggiriKita’ slot.

Earlier in the morning, there were seven sharing sessions by UMNO leaders, covering topics such as social media, communication, and artificial intelligence (AI).

This afternoon, Ahmad Zahid is expected to deliver his speech, followed by the official opening of the UMNO wings’ general assemblies by deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan tonight.

The UMNO General Assembly is being held from today until Aug 24 at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur, involving 6,433 delegates from across the country.