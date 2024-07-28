Sultan Ibrahim has keen interest in the future of the Indian community - Ramanan

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia showed great interest about the future and problems of the Indian community in Malaysia, said Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk R Ramanan.

He said His Majesty deeply understands and follows current developments on issues related to the Indian community in this country.

“Sultan Ibrahim is always going to the ground to attend programmes related to the Indian community. His Majesty also gets the latest information from time to time to ensure the future of the Indian community is secured.

“When I became the chairman of the Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) in 2023, I was granted an audience with His Majesty. In the session which lasted almost two hours, His Majesty also shared his experiences involving various issues regarding Indians, especially regarding temples , education, economy and so on,“ he said in a statement in conjunction with the installation of the 17th King of Malaysia today.

According to him, His Majesty also advised him to make MITRA an agency that can empower the Indian community through an approach that is in line with current developments.

For the record, he was the first MITRA leader to be granted an audience with His Majesty since the agency was established.

In the meantime, Ramanan, who is also the Member of Parliament for Sungai Buloh, said the Sultanah Rogayah Foundation established by His Majesty specifically for the Indian Community in Johor plays an important role in uplifting the livelihood of the Indian community in the state besides trying to eradicate poverty.

Thus Ramanan said he is confident that under the reign of Sultan Ibrahim, His Majesty will drive the excellence and stability of the country and further improve the well-being of the people of various races including the Indians in this country.

“The Indian community also places high hopes and confidence in His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia,“ he said.