Sultan Ibrahim’s train driver’s licence, Royal Regalia at “Raja Kita” exhibition at National Museum

KUALA LUMPUR: A train driver’s license and a collection of private vehicles belonging to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, as well as the Royal Regalia, are among the 220 items to be displayed at the ‘Raja Kita’ exhibition at the National Museum.

The exhibition will be open to the public beginning this Friday.

Malaysian Museum Department director-general Kamarul Baharin A. Kasim said the exhibition would enable the public to see closely some of the Royal Regalia and other equipment used in royal ceremonies.

They include musical instruments used by the Nobat (royal orchestra), the Cogan Alam (Sceptre of the World), Cogan Agama (Sceptre of Religion), keris, the Pending Diraja (Royal Waist Buckle), sundang (a type of keris) and the official clothing of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong known as Muskat., he said.

He said the exhibition, organised in conjunction with Sultan Ibrahim’s Installation Ceremony as the 17th King of Malaysia, would also enable the public to know more about His Majesty’s hobbies, interests and personality.

“The National Museum also provides an interactive exhibition, with a 3D (three-dimensional) and AR (Augmented Reality: Augmented Reality) concept and we will blend in the favourite colour of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, which is Tiffany, at the exhibition area.

“In addition to the personal collections of both Their Majesties, there will also be special collections from the Office of we bring is from the storage of the Office of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, the Abu Bakar Royal Museum and the National Archives of Malaysia,“ he said when appearing as a guest on Bernama TV’s “Apa Khabar Malaysia” programme today.

Kamarul Baharin said the “Raja Kita” exhibition at the National Museum will be held for two months until Sept 25. It is open every day from 9 am to 5 pm and admission is free.

Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah is scheduled to visit the exhibition this Thursday.

The installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia was held in a ceremony steeped in tradition and customs at the Istana Negara here last Saturday.