Sultan Ibrahim’s visionary leadership will elevate Malaysia to greater heights - Onn Hafiz

JOHOR BAHRU: The visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim in fostering the development of Johor during his reign as the Sultan and ruler of the state, and now as the 17th King of Malaysia, is expected to elevate Malaysia to greater heights over the next five years.

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi, in a special interview with Bernama recently, shared that His Majesty places great emphasis on unity between communities of multiple races and religions, which is the key to the prosperity and progress of a state or nation.

“Seeing the way Sultan Ibrahim governs Johor, I am sure His Majesty will do the same at the national level,“ he said.

In addition, Onn Hafiz said that issues involving people’s lives and racial unity were always topics of discussion between Sultan Ibrahim and him, either in formal or informal environments, including during the Kembara Mahkota Johor (KMJ) programme.

“I often ride in the same vehicle with His Majesty when visiting Johor districts during the KMJ programme, and Sultan Ibrahim likes to tell stories about the history of Johor and the districts we visited, and he would remind me to solve all problems faced by the people in those districts,” he said.

Sultan Ibrahim initiated the KMJ programme in 2001 when he was the Crown Prince, to reach out to the people at the grassroots. Since then, the programme has become one of Johor’s main annual events, thus strengthening the relationship between the Johor Palace and the people.

Onn Hafiz also highlighted that Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, possess a deep understanding of the needs of the people, and are keenly attuned to the multifaceted issues and challenges confronting society.

“Their Majesties exhibit a firm yet caring demeanour, reflecting their strong commitment to fulfilling the needs and ensuring the welfare of the people. For example, when the country was facing the COVID-19 pandemic, the Johor Royal Family donated more than RM180 million to help the people statewide.

“Every decree issued by Their Majesties addresses the pressing needs of the people, such as the demand for more hospitals in our state, and the widening of the North-South (PLUS) Expressway in Johor. Thanks to the royal decrees, the highway widening project was immediately approved,” he said.

The widening of the PLUS Expressway, from four to six lanes, extended from Sedenak to Simpang Renggam at a cost of RM931 million, was announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during the tabling of Budget 2024 in October last year.

The Installation Ceremony of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia will take place at the Istana Negara on July 20, and in conjunction with the ceremony, BERNAMA TV will broadcast a documentary “Di Sebalik Mahkota” on July 19.

Sultan Ibrahim took the oath and signed the instrument of office as the 17th King of Malaysia on Jan 31, this year.