Sultan Ibrahim warns recipients of federal awards, honours against tarnishing country’s image

KUALA LUMPUR: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, today warned that he will withdraw the federal awards, medals and honours of recipients who commit crimes, tarnish the country’s image or if punished by the courts.

His Majesty said they had been selected for the awards and honours and therefore, should be honest and trustworthy to the government, mind their behaviour and not be involved in corrupt activities and crime.

“If a recipient is found to have tarnished the country’s image or commits a crime and has been punished by the court, then the award will be withdrawn. Goodbye to it.

“Accordingly, I have instructed the government to check the list of inmates in all prisons and any inmate with federal awards or honours, to have the award withdrawn. This is only for federal awards and honours. As for awards conferred by other states, I do not interfere,“ said His Majesty.

Sultan Ibrahim said this at the investiture ceremony during the conferment of awards, medals and honours in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday today at the Balairung Seri of Istana Negara.

Also present was Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia.

His Majesty noted that each year, many individuals aspire and work hard to receive the federal awards conferred in conjunction with the King’s official birthday and some fall victim to deception and are exploited by unscrupulous agents seeking to take advantage of them.

Sultan Ibrahim revealed some individuals personally lobbied him for the awards carrying the ‘Tan Sri’ and ‘Datuk’ titles, but he chose not to entertain them.

“I would like to make it known here that every nomination submitted by the government will be scrutinised one by one and consideration will be given to truly qualified candidates who have served and contributed to the government, the community and the country,“ said His Majesty.

As such, His Majesty said he conferred the federal awards, medals and honours to only 116 recipients this year.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar headed the list of the 116 recipients for this year’s federal awards, medals and honours.

He was conferred the Panglima Mangku Negara (PMN) which carries the title ‘Tan Sri’.