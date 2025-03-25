Perlis JBPM caps leave at 30% for Aidilfitri

KANGAR: The Perlis Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) is limiting leave to only 30 per cent of its personnel and officers during the upcoming Aidilfitri celebrations to ensure the department remains fully prepared for operations during the festive season.

Its director Senior Fire Superintendent I Wan Mohd Hamizi Wan Mohd Zin, said personnel and officers on duty will intensify patrols and monitoring throughout the Hari Raya celebrations, particularly in recreational areas at risk of drowning incidents.

“In addition, we will also monitor activities involving fireworks, which are often associated with injuries and fires during the festive season.

“We will also ensure that assets and equipment are in a state of readiness and increase inspections of fire hydrants to ensure a constant water supply is available in case of emergencies,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after launching the Festive Season Fire Safety Campaign, together with the Community Fire Brigade, and the 2025 Aidilfitri Raya Patrol Operations at the state level, held at the Kangar Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Mohd Hamizi also advised the public to remain vigilant and adhere to safety measures, including compliance with fire safety standards throughout the festive season, to ensure a safe and peaceful Hari Raya celebration.