KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) hosted over 300 media practitioners at a breaking-fast event to express appreciation for the Fourth Estate’s support for national peace and stability.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, in his speech, said the event represented the strengthening of cooperation between Mindef, the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) and the media.

“This is an opportunity for us not only to strengthen our longstanding ties but also to express our gratitude to media practitioners for their invaluable contributions in disseminating information about national defence,“ he said.

Mohamed Khaled also said the media plays a crucial role in ensuring the accurate and truthful dissemination of news, especially when facing new challenges such as cyber threats and the rampant spread of misinformation.

“The media plays a key role in fostering public trust in national institutions, including Mindef and the MAF. We greatly appreciate the media’s support in helping the public better understand our duties and responsibilities,“ he added.

Mohamed Khaled expressed hope that the established cooperation would continue to be strengthened in facing future challenges, especially in the complex digital era.

Also present at the event were Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari, Chief of Defence Force Gen Datuk Mohd Nizam Jaffar, Chief of Army Gen Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan, chairman of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Azizan Ariffin and chairman of Pernama Gen Tan Sri Dr Abdul Aziz Zainal (Rtd).

Other attendees included Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Chief Executive Officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama Deputy Editor-in-Chief (News Services) Nasriah Darus and News Services Executive Editor Mohd Haikal Mohd Isa.