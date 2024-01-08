Sun bear captured in wildlife OPS in Gong Badak

KUALA NERUS: The Wildlife and National Park Department (Wildlife) captured a male sun bear weighing 90 kilogrammes in Kampung Jati, Gong Badak near here, early today.

Terengganu Wildlife director Loo Kean Song said the wild animal was captured at 12.50 am using sedatives in an operation that started at 11 pm yesterday.

He believed the bear was the one that was sighted at the Banau forest, Sungai Derhaka, Sungai Rengas, Kuala Bekah, Pulau Musang, Pulau Rusa, Paloh Sungai Kiat, Losong, Bukit Tumboh and Taman Desa Wakaf Baru.

“We believe this bear is the same bone that strayed in the area and went viral on social media recently, causing residents to worry.

“This is based on the scars and swelling reported on the bear. We did not set up traps because the bear is always moving and wandering,“ he said when contacted today.

Loo said the bear would be released at a suitable forest reserve and advised the public against disturbing or chasing wildlife when in conflict with the animal.