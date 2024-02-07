Sungai Bakap Forum to be established if PH candidate wins polls - Chow

NIBONG TEBAL: A Sungai Bakap Forum will be established if Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin secures the mandate in the state seat by-election this Saturday.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the forum would serve as a platform for the constituents to lodge complaints directly and seek solutions at the grassroots level.

“We will provide a platform where all community leaders and organisations from across Sungai Bakap can be invited for engagement sessions with our elected representative. During the limited time of the by-election campaign, we can’t hear every grievance from every area.

“But this Sungai Bakap Forum will be an excellent participatory democracy initiative at the grassroots level to bring issues to the state government, state agencies, city councils, district offices and even the Federal Government, ensuring that the rights and interests of Sungai Bakap voters are well protected,” he said.

Chow, who is also DAP national vice chairman, said this at a Unity Ceramah in Taman Seruling here last night.

Also present were Barisan Nasional (BN) secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, DAP national organising secretary Steven Sim Chee Keong, PKR vice-president K. Saraswathy and Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa.

Separately, Chow said the approval of the Perak-Penang Water Project, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, was achieved through the spirit of unity.

“When the state government aligns with the Federal Government, we can achieve very encouraging results that help us address water issues in Penang. To the residents here (Sungai Bakap), this is our long-term commitment.

“We also have medium-term projects that will be completed, some of which are already underway and will be completed by 2028. Several projects will be completed one by one. Once these medium-term projects are completed, we are confident that the water problems (in Penang) will be effectively addressed,

He also hoped that the negotiation process regarding the project between the two states would proceed in the spirit of unity.

“We have yet to discuss the volume and price. I hope the Menteri Besar (Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad) will be generous and not set the rates too high because it is the consumers who will ultimately have to pay,” he said.

Saturday’s by-election is a straight fight between Joohari and Perikatan Nasional candidate Abidin Ismail. The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to stomach inflammation.