Sungai Bakap Polls: Fine weather on nomination Day

NIBONG TEBAL: Fine weather in the morning allowed supporters of the contesting candidates to march smoothly to the Jawi Multipurpose Hall, Taman Desa Jawi, which is the nomination centre for the Sungai Bakap state by-election.

The presence of supporters, some of whom were carrying banners while beating drums, was seen gathering at the nomination centre as early as 8 am.

Unity Government candidate Dr Joohari Ariffin first arrived at 8.45 am, accompanied by several party leaders, including PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, UMNO deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng, and Amanah strategic director Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Some Pakatan Harapan-Barisan Nasional (PH-BN) supporters were also seen chanting ‘Unity’, further enlivening the atmosphere of the nomination centre.

In another corner, the presence of Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Abidin Ismail at 8.56 am also added to the lively atmosphere. He was accompanied by PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Bersatu vice-president Datuk Dr Radzi Jidin, and Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor.

The two candidates then proceeded to enter the nomination centre at 9 am to submit their respective nomination forms.

The Sungai Bakap state by-election is being held following the death of incumbent Nor Zamri Latiff on May 24 due to inflammation in the stomach.

Based on the electoral roll as of May 24, 2024, a total of 39,279 voters are eligible to vote in the by-election, consisting of 39,222 regular voters and 57 police personnel.

In the Penang State Election in August last year, Nor Zamri, who was also Nibong Tebal PAS chief, won the seat by defeating PH candidate Nurhidayah Che Rose with a majority of 1,563 votes.