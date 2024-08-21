Sungai Kayan: Body of another missing victim found

KUCHING: The body of the second of three victims who were reported missing in the boat tragedy on Sungai Kayan, Lundu, approximately 72 km from here, was found at 5.30 pm today.

A spokesperson from the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department said the body of Helena Fasha Petrus, 17, was found floating about one kilometre from the Fire and Rescue Control Post in Kampung Selampit, near the river.

According to the spokesperson, the search and rescue (SAR) operation has now shifted to locating Alasma Jithil, 14, the third victim who is still missing.

Earlier today, the first victim, Vilkie Wilson, 15, was found floating about 10 metres from the Fire and Rescue Control Post at 11.58 am.

Yesterday, in the 6.10 am incident, a boat carrying 20 people capsized in Sungai Kayan. Seventeen victims managed to save themselves, while three others were reported missing.

Meanwhile, the mother of Alasma hopes that her child will be found.

Mutiar Nyodieng, 50, said she hoped the SAR team could locate her child’s body, regardless of the condition.

“I hope the police and fire department can find my child, even though I know there is no hope for survival. What matters is that I see the body,” she said when met by reporters at the SAR operation centre.

She said that it was common for her youngest child to take a boat to school, which was the main mode of transportation, and she never imagined such an unfortunate incident would occur.

“It breaks my heart... what mother wouldn’t be devastated upon hearing that her child went missing while on a boat ride,” she said tearfully when receiving news about the incident involving her child.