Survey reveals positive perception of Malaysia’s cultural heritage among youth

KUALA LUMPUR: A recent study conducted by a team of local academics has revealed that young Malaysians have a strong sense of pride in the nation’s cultural heritage, particularly in its historical sites, cultural products and food.

The survey, which collected data from 391 respondents aged 18 to 30, found that the overall perception of Malaysia’s aesthetic domain scored the highest, reflecting the appreciation of Malaysia’s rich cultural heritage and diversity.

The study, titled ‘Portrays of a Country’s Image: A Case Study of Malaysian Youth’s Perceptions towards Malaysia’, was led by Dr Tan Sing Pei, Dr Azhar Abdul Rahman, Assoc Prof Dr Chin Yee Mun, Dr Phua Yeong Nan and Lee Jenn Yuan.

It aimed to quantify the perception of the younger generation towards the country, examining various domains such as functionality, aesthetics and normative values, with data collection carried out through the online survey platform of Tun Tan Cheng Lock Centre, Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman and Academy of Contemporary Islamic Studies, Universiti Teknologi MARA Perlis.

The study, conducted from Aug 16 to 31 in conjunction with Malaysia Day, highlighted that Malaysian youths view the country’s aesthetic aspects positively, with food and cuisine receiving the highest sub-domain score of 4.29.

“Our young Malaysians are especially proud of our cultural heritage, and this is reflected in the high appreciation of our historical sites, cultural goods and, of course, our food,” it added.

However, the study also revealed concerns regarding the political and economic aspects of the nation. The functional domain scored an overall 3.24, with respondents showing less favourable views of Malaysia’s political stability, which scored 2.8.

“This could be attributed to the political uncertainties Malaysia faced between 2020 and 2022, where we had three Prime Ministers in three years,” it said.

The study noted despite the concerns, respondents still perceived Malaysia as a liveable country with good infrastructure, education and public safety.

The normative domain, which includes environmental protection, international social responsibility and civil rights, scored lower than the other domains, with a perception score of 3.18.

“While the results indicate a general comfort with Malaysia’s efforts in nurturing universal rights and fostering the common good, there is still room for improvement, especially in environmental protection and civil rights,” said the study.

The study underscores Malaysia’s strength in unity, as young Malaysians value the peaceful coexistence of different ethnic and religious communities.

Respondents from Sarawak, in particular, gave the highest scores in the aesthetic domain, appreciating the state’s cultural diversity and harmonious social fabric.

“The findings highlight the importance of promoting Malaysia as a harmonious multicultural society, where different ethnic and religious communities can live together peacefully,” said the study.