Suspect in Kelana Jaya surau attack to be charged on Monday

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspect, who attacked a salesgirl and a headmistress with a knife in the toilet of a surau in Kelana Jaya last Friday, will be charged at the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court on Monday (Aug 19).

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said that the 46-year-old man will be charged in court following instructions from the deputy public prosecutor.

“The suspect will be charged under Section 307 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement today.

Last Tuesday, the police arrested the man at a house in Kajang, Selangor, and remanded him for seven days.

In the 1.30 pm incident, the 26-year-old salesgirl sustained injuries to her head and abdomen, while the 52-year-old headmistress suffered wounds to her left arm and hand.

Both victims received treatment at Shah Alam Hospital and have since been discharged.