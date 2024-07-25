Suspect in Nur Farah Kartini’s murder to be charged tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspect in the murder of Nur Farah Kartini Abdullah will be charged at the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed that the 26-year-old suspect will be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

The suspect, a police personnel from Perak, is currently in remand.

Nur Farah Kartini, 25, was reported missing on July 10 and her body was found five days later in an oil palm plantation in Hulu Selangor.

On July 17, the Royal Malaysia Police’s Sub-Aquatic Forensic Investigation Unit found the victim’s smartphone during a search in an oil palm plantation in Kampung Sri Kledang.

Further investigation led the team to Sungai Trolak in Kampung Batu 4, Slim River, Perak, where they found a handbag believed to belong to the victim.

On Monday, the team found a car key and wallet, which are considered crucial evidence in the murder of Nur Farah Kartini, who was from Miri, Sarawak.