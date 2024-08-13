Suspect who attacked two women in Kelana Jaya surau arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: The suspect who attacked a salesgirl and a headmistress with a knife at Surau Al-Ehsaniah Ahmadiah, Kelana Jaya, Petaling Jaya, last Friday has been arrested in Kajang, Selangor at 1.30 am today.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shahrulnizam Ja’afar confirmed that the 46-year-old local man was found hiding in an acquaintance’s house.

“The police will request a remand order for the suspect at the Petaling Jaya Court Complex this morning for further investigation,“ he said in a statement here today.

The attack that occurred at 1.30 pm left the 26-year-old salesgirl with injuries to her head and stomach, while the 52-year-old headmistress suffered wounds to her left arm and hand.

So far, seven witnesses have been interviewed to assist with the investigation.

