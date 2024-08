KUALA LUMPUR: A suspected criminal was killed in a shootout with the police at Jalan Bukit Beruntung, Rawang, near here last night.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the shootout occurred at 9.33 pm when the 36-year-old suspect, a local, fired at the police.

“The suspect has 16 previous records,” he said in a statement today.

Hussein said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code and Section 8 of the Artms Act 1960.