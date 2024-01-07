PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman has successfully completed the 200 kilometre (km) long Langkah Muar protest run today after beginning his run on Friday (June 28).

Syed arrived at his destination, the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur at 9.30am, and has managed to raise RM160,000 after the four-day long run, according to the New Straits Times.

Other Opposition MPs present at the Parliament building were Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayshal Wan Ahmad Kamal, Arau MP Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Ketereh MP Datuk Khlir Mohd Nor.

He reportedly stated that his run was not based on a “hyperpartisan push”, as quoted but instead based on justice in regards to lawmakers in the Opposition parliament being allocated financial aid.

“If we look at it today, if you are in a government constituency for one term, you will get RM20 million, but in an opposition parliament, there is basically none given to operate service centres, pay staff, provide welfare assistance. All of this is nonexistent,” he was quoted as saying.

The former Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president also claimed that it was also a matter of political “revenge” by the government adding that he believed that opposition constituencies were being “punished”, as quoted.

“Do not use the excuse of negotiations because we have already negotiated. I can say that we have also negotiated many times and I feel this is no longer a matter of negotiation, but a matter of political revenge, punishing the opposition constituency and this is wrong,“ he was also quoted as saying.

The Langkah Muar run was not only a form of protest to demand that Opposition constituencies receive the same amount of RM20 million a term as government MPs, but also a fundraiser for the Muar public service centre to not only continue serving the people, but also provide aid to underprivileged communities in the constituency.

On Sunday, he successfully reached his target of RM100,000 in 48 hours after touching the 124km leg of the Langkah Muar run.

The run started from the Jambatan Sultan Ibrahim Muar to Telok Mas until Alor Gajah, Melaka, covering a distance of 73km on Friday (June 28).

Syed resumed his run all the way to Rembau, Negeri Sembilan right up until Seremban, covering 53.5km on Saturday (June 29).

On Sunday (June 30), he ran to Semenyih, Selangor from Seremban and kept on going until he reached Jalan Tun Hussein Onn, Kuala Lumpur, covering another 59km in total and finally ending his run today covering another 20km starting from 6.30am after reaching the Parliament building at 9.30am.