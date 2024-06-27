PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman will be running 200km from Muar to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur as a sign of protest over the lack of funding for the Opposition.

In his video, Syed Saddiq announced his initiative, “Langkah Muar”, while he explained is a cause to raise funds for his constintuency’s community service centres and as a sign of protest against the government for not giving constituency allocations for opposition lawmakers.

He added in the video that he has done multiple initiatives to raise funds, including shaving his head bald after meeting a campaign contribution target of RM200,000 to buy laptops for students in his parliamentary constituency, his #ThunderBOLD challenge which managed to raise over RM100,000 in funds, cooking and selling lasagna, and even modelling kurta for a brand.

“Now, I am using my legs to raise funds in Muar and as a form of protest,” he said.