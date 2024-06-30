PETALING JAYA: Muar MP Syed Saddiq has managed to raise over RM100,000 in 48 hours, completing his target for his 200km Langkah Muar protest run from his constituency to the Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur.

In an Instagram post, he said the amount came up to RM101,006.

“No matter how much I am in pain, I will not stop. I have run as far as 124km. A little bit more to go,” he said in his post.

The Langkah Muar run is 200km long and was done to protest the government’s decision to not allocate funds for the Opposition MPs.

He began his journey on Friday (June 28) and is expected to reach his destination on Monday (July 1).

FMT reported that he previously followed through with the government’s request to negotiate an allocation and met the deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof twice but has yet to see any results come to fruition from the discussions.

Another purpose for the run is to raise funds to develop a public service centre for his constituency in a bid to continue helping the underprivileged in Muar.