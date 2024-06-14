Take firm action against corruptors, PM Anwar told police

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has emphasised that the country cannot be safe without professional and firm action against misconduct or corruption.

Therefore, he urged the Royal Malaysia Police to take stern action based on clear facts against criminals and corruptors regardless of their status for the sake of justice.

Anwar said the people feel uneasy and complain when investigations into crime and corruption take a long time, however, they should understand that it is necessary to ensure that investigations can be conducted fairly without protecting any party.

“I don’t want to be a Prime Minister but protecting criminals or corruptors. So, make sure actions (against them) are professional, do not punish without facts and consider the legal aspect.

“I address this matter directly in this event because dedicated sportsmen and sportswomen are also victims. So, this assurance is crucial to ensure that all citizens, whether athletes or civil servants know that there are firm actions being taken,” he said at the 2023 National Sports Awards held at the National Sports Council in Bukit Jalil tonight.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh and her deputy, Adam Adli Abd Halim, were also present at the ceremony.