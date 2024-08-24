Taman Bunga Raya wall collapse: DBKL appoints contractor to fortify slope

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 (Bernama) -- Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has appointed a contractor to strengthen the slope following the partial collapse of a retaining wall at Taman Bunga Raya in Jalan Genting Klang near the Wardieburn Camp here yesterday.

Kuala Lumpur Mayor Datuk Seri Dr Maimunah Mohd Sharif said the work of placing canvas cover over the rubble has been carried out and so far no report of soil movement at the site has been received.

“A total of 13 (terrace) homes were affected in this landslide and all the victims were placed at the Bunga Raya temporary evacuation centre.

“Of that number (13), one house was reported to be seriously damaged while another two were in a precarious state (of alert),” she said at a press conference after visiting the location of another incident where a foreign woman was missing and feared buried in a sinkhole which appeared in Jalan Masjid India here today.

Maimunah said Taman Bunga Raya residents were also advised not to return home until an assessment by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department confirmed the area was safe.

Media reported that JBPM Kuala Lumpur said in a statement that part of the retaining wall in Taman Bunga Raya collapsed at about 5.40 pm yesterday affecting a house, but no casualties were reported.