A café in Kuala Lumpur has unintentionally stirred up an online debate after receiving a 1-star Google review from a dissatisfied customer who was upset that the establishment only accepts cashless payments.

In a post on Threads, the café shared a screenshot of the review, where the customer expressed frustration over the policy: “Never again. This business is a cashless business. Cash is still a legal tender in Malaysia and you must accept it.”

The customer added, “I do not support cashless business. Oh, and I just noticed you charged me the wrong bill. P.S. your coffee is ok.”

The café, clearly puzzled by the harsh critique, responded with a caption reflecting its confusion: “It’s sad to see a customer leave a 1-star review not because the food wasn’t good, overcooked, or due to bad service —but just because of our cashless policy.

“Yes, we’re fully cashless for safety reasons and to reduce errors.

“Just wondering, how do you all feel about a cashless system like this? Let us know your thoughts,” it wrote.

While many businesses have adopted digital payment systems to streamline operations and reduce human error, not all customers are on board.

Online users were divided over the issue. Some supported the café’s move, saying Malaysians need to keep pace with evolving technology. Others sympathised with the reviewer, arguing that the café should accommodate those less comfortable with digital payments.

“I’ve once had a situation where my phone had no line at all... and the shop only accepted e-wallet. I said that my phone was out of line and I could offer to pay cash.. they said they don’t accept. Didn’t end up buying. So they lose a sale,” one user called denflx commented.

“Did you clearly display a big sign at the entrance saying “NO CASH ACCEPTED”? And when the customer was about to order, did you remind them again that you don’t accept cash? If the customer was properly informed and still left that kind of review, then it wouldn’t be fair,” amad_ecam wrote.