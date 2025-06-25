IWK denies treated sewage caused Taman Sri Muda flood

KUALA LUMPUR: Indah Water Konsortium (IWK) Sdn Bhd has denied a SelangorKini report claiming that treated sewage discharge was the cause of flooding in Taman Sri Muda, Shah Alam.

According to IWK, its operations team conducted an inspection following a complaint by Zone 9 city councillor Ramu Nadarajan and found that the primary cause of the overflow in drains and ditches was poor maintenance.

“The drainage system was clogged with rubbish, sediment and tree roots, which obstructed water flow,” the company said in a statement today.

As a result, treated effluent from a nearby sewage treatment plant (STP) and rainwater from the residential area could not drain properly.

IWK added that the area’s low-lying location and its proximity to Sungai Klang also contribute to frequent flooding.

IWK clarified that the existing sewerage infrastructure and STP, which have been in operation for over 30 years, were built in accordance with technical plans based on the area’s original development design.

“The discharge route for treated effluent has remained unchanged since the plant was built,” it said.

The company also stated that two Aerated Lagoon-type STPs serve the neighbourhood and both are operating within their designed population equivalent (PE) capacity, without signs of overloading.

The findings have been shared with the Zone 9 councillor and the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA).

Earlier, SelangorKini reported that Ramu had urged IWK to redirect the treated discharge, claiming the existing route was contributing to repeated floods in the area.