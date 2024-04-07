Targeted fuel subsidy: Decrease in diesel seizures - Armizan

PUTRAJAYA: The diesel subsidy targeting measure implemented on June 10 has seen a decrease in diesel seizures of as much as 87 per cent, said Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali.

He said this downtrend is based on a comparison during the 20-day period before and after the implementation of the targeted diesel subsidy.

Armizan said for the period May 20 to June 9, there were 65 cases of diesel seizures recorded and these involved a seizure of 520,803 litres of the fuel, whereas for the period June 10 to 30, that is 20 days after the targeted diesel subsidy was implemented, statistics show that there were only 14 cases, involving 68,457 litres.

“The number of individuals arrested in the subsidised diesel cases also dropped during the same period that is from 40 people to just one person,” he said in a statement here today.

“This comparison shows a significant decrease in the number of cases.”

Effective June 10, the government had set the retail price of diesel at RM3.35 per litre at all petrol stations throughout Peninsular Malaysia, while the retail price of the fuel for Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan remains at RM2.15 per litre.

However, Armizan said there was an increase in the RON95 petrol seizures with 37 cases, involving 17,064 litres of this fuel during the May 20 to June 9 period compared to 46 cases, involving the confiscation of 14,011 litres of this fuel, after the implementation of diesel subsidy targeting.

He said the total number of arrests increased from 10 to 17 people for the same period.

In order to combat these activities, he also said his team will continue to improve enforcement and monitoring activities on the misappropriation of controlled goods through the implementation of the operation Ops Tiris 3.0 nationwide.

“Close cooperation with other enforcement agencies is also being held to tackle leakages comprehensively and effectively,“ he added.